1p and 2p coins could be scrapped but what do you think?

We've all got a jar of 1p and 2p coins saved somewhere but that may be about to change, as Chancellor Philip Hammond will decide whether to keep or get rid of them this week.

Surveys suggest more than half of the UK's small coins were only used once before being put in a jar or thrown away.

Some people think getting rid of the coins makes sense because loads of people now just pay on their cards. But others think it'd make things more expensive as prices would be rounded up to the nearest 5p if copper coins were scrapped.

Many countries - including Canada have already ditched their lowest value coins.

So what do you think? Should 1p and 2p coins be scrapped?

We've only had the coins for 48 years

The 1p and 2p coin first went into circulation on 15 February 1971 when the United Kingdom adopted a new decimal currency system.

Did you know you can only spend a certain amount of 1ps at a time?

The 1p coin is legal tender for amounts up to 20p - so you can only spend 20 1p at any one time in a single transaction. Now that sounds confusing!

Bet you didn't know that!

This means shopkeeper don't have to take any more than 20 1p coins by law, anything over that amount is up to them.

The royal mint gives free silver coins when a royal baby is born

It's been a long tradition to give a silver coin for good luck when a baby is born and the royal mint have been doing just that.

The Royal Mint gives babies born on the same day as the future monarch a silver penny engraved with the year of their birth.

Throughout history, offering a new born baby a silver penny was seen as a way to wish them wealth and good health throughout their life.

It's not copper!

The copper 1p and 2p coins aren't even really copper. When the coins were first minted in 1971 they were 97% copper but that changed in 1991 when copper prices rose.

The new 1p and 2p coins are now only copper-plated and mostly made up of steel.