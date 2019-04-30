Exams: Child Genius winner gives four top tips for revising

Getty Images

Newsround has been speaking to the winner of the TV programme, Child Genius to get some top tips to help when it comes to revising for exams.

This time of year can get pretty busy and you might be feeling under pressure a bit more than usual with SATs coming up.

SATs and other tests can be stressful and revising for them can sometimes be difficult.

You have to take a lot of information in and sometimes it's hard to remember it all.

It can also be tough to deal with expectations from others about how well you may or may not perform. In a survey by ComRes, 87% of children aged 10 and 11 said they feel pressure to do well in their SATs

Tip: Don't compare yourself to other people Everyone learns things differently and some people find things easier than others. Choose a revision plan that works best for you. If your friends are different, then that's fine. What works well for one person might not work well for another.

Well, don't worry because we have you covered! We recently spoke to an expert at exams, the winner of Channel 4's Child Genius competition.

Nishi has a bigger IQ than the famous scientist Albert Einstein.

She gave us four top tips when it comes to exam revision.

There are many different tests taking place in May, including SATs in England.

It is important to relax during this period, so Hayley has some tips about how to stay calm.