Soccer Aid: Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman to be first women to play in charity match

Getty Images Katie Chapman and Rachel Yankey both played in the Women's Super League and for England's Lionesses

Former England footballers Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman will become the first ever women to play in charity football match Soccer Aid.

They will play along side other ex-professional players and celebrities in the game which will raise money for Unicef.

Soccer Aid takes place at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium on 16 June 2019 and is an England versus the World XI match.

Rachel Yankey, who you may remember from CBeebies Footy Pups, made 129 appearances for England and won every trophy in English football for Arsenal.

Katie Chapman retired in 2018 after making 94 appearances for England.

She also played for Chelsea and Arsenal and is a mother to three children.

One Direction star Niall Horan, Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba and ex-Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen are all taking part.

Soccer Aid

A group of researchers from Brunel University will monitor the match as part of a Football Association study into mixed participation in football.

This year's Soccer Aid falls on Father's Day so Jamie Redknapp and his dad Harry will battle it out in opposite teams.

TV presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid will help manage - but on opposite sides.

Piers will assist Harry Redknapp in managing the World XI.

Susanna will be Soccer Aid's first female manager when she teams up with Sam Allardyce to manage England.