play
Watch Newsround

Soccer Aid: Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman to be first women to play in charity match

Last updated at 15:46
Katie Chapman and Rachel YankeyGetty Images
Katie Chapman and Rachel Yankey both played in the Women's Super League and for England's Lionesses

Former England footballers Rachel Yankey and Katie Chapman will become the first ever women to play in charity football match Soccer Aid.

They will play along side other ex-professional players and celebrities in the game which will raise money for Unicef.

Soccer Aid takes place at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium on 16 June 2019 and is an England versus the World XI match.

Rachel Yankey, who you may remember from CBeebies Footy Pups, made 129 appearances for England and won every trophy in English football for Arsenal.

Katie Chapman retired in 2018 after making 94 appearances for England.

She also played for Chelsea and Arsenal and is a mother to three children.

One Direction star Niall Horan, Olympic champion sprinter Usain Bolt, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba and ex-Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen are all taking part.

Usaine Bolt and Didier DrogbaSoccer Aid

A group of researchers from Brunel University will monitor the match as part of a Football Association study into mixed participation in football.

This year's Soccer Aid falls on Father's Day so Jamie Redknapp and his dad Harry will battle it out in opposite teams.

TV presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid will help manage - but on opposite sides.

Piers will assist Harry Redknapp in managing the World XI.

Susanna will be Soccer Aid's first female manager when she teams up with Sam Allardyce to manage England.

More like this

Arsenal women celebrate winning the WSL title at the Amex in Brighton

Women's Super League: Record crowd watch Arsenal take WLS title

A group of young girl gamers stand behind alex as they shout with joy

Where are all the women in gaming?

Usaine bolt

Soccer Aid: Usain Bolt, Piers Morgan, Joe Wicks among big names announced for football match

Top Stories

harry and meghan

Everything we know about Meghan and Harry's baby

comments
20
A view of Jakarta skyline

Why would a country change its capital city?

Big Ben

Big Ben got stuck at London Marathon finish - and other struggles

Newsround Home