Indonesia: Why would a country change its capital city?

Getty Images Jakarta is one of the fastest sinking cities in the world

Wouldn't it be weird if the country you live in changed its capital city?

Well, that's exactly what's about to happen in Indonesia, in South East Asia. Its current capital city is Jakarta.

The country's planning minister, Bambang Brodjonegoro said the decision to relocate to a new capital city was an "important" one and had been decided by the country's president Joko Widodo.

Getty Images Joko Widodo made the announcement on Monday

But why change your capital city?

Jakarta is home to over 10 million people. But it's SINKING at one of the fastest rates in the world.

The city is on the coast and is on very swampy land. It's also criss-crossed by 13 rivers.

Half of Jakarta is below sea level. But why?

Well, lots of the groundwater is taken out to be used for drinking water and for washing. This makes the city sink further into the ground.

Researchers say by 2050 - just over 30 years away - large parts of the Jakarta could be totally underwater! In the last 10 years, it's sunk by 2.5m (that's eight feet). That's taller than all you guys! On average it's sinking an average of 1-15cm a year.

The traffic is also some of the worst in the world. Government ministers have to be escorted by police convoys to get to meetings on time.

So which city will be the new capital?

Getty Images Palangkaraya (pictured) is a frontrunner to replace Jakarta

At this stage the new capital hasn't been announced. However, there are a few frontrunners.

Local media reports say one of them is Palangkaraya, on the island of Borneo.

It's hundreds of kilometres away from the current capital but is the place the founding father of Indonesia - Sukarno - wanted to be the capital.

The country's planning minister thinks the move could take 10 years to fully complete.

Have other countries changed their capital city?

Getty Images St Petersburg (pictured in 1900) was Russia's capital until 1918

Lots of countries have changed their capital cities.

Russia was one of the first to do so, switching its capital between Moscow and St Petersburg.

St Petersburg, founded by Peter the Great in 1703, was the country's capital from 1712-1918, before the government changed it to Moscow. One of the main reasons for this was because Moscow was very central and the government decided it was less likely to be invaded by another country.

In 1960, Brazil built a city in the centrally located Brasilia to become its new capital, replacing the overcrowded Rio de Janeiro.

A few years later in 1967, Pakistan changed its capital city from Karachi in the south to Islamabad in the north of the country. The government decided Islamabad was easier to get to from all parts of the country, unlike Karachi.

In 1991, Nigeria got in on the act, changing its capital city from Lagos to Abuja - like Brazil, this was to help avoid overcrowding.