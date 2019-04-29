play
Women's Super League: Record crowd watch Arsenal clinch WLS title

Last updated at 10:36
FA Women's Super League winners ArsenalGetty Images
Arsenal haven't won the WSL title for seven years, with Manchester City and Chelsea dominating the league recently.

Arsenal won the FA Women's Super League title on Sunday as they beat Brighton 4-0 at the Amex Stadium.

A record crowd of 5,265 people watched them clinch their 15th WSL title with one game still to play.

They have been fighting off tough competition from Manchester City throughout the season but the Gunners won 17 of their 19 league games.

Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema, who is the WSL top scorer, also won the award for best player of the season given out by the Professional Footballers' Association and voted for by her fellow players.

Arsenal women forward Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring against BrightonGetty Images
Vivianne Miedema helped Arsenal win the WSL title on Sunday

She scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in her 19 appearances in the league.

In all competitions this season, she has scored 39 goals in 46 appearances.

Arsenal face rivals Manchester City in their final match of the season on Saturday, 11 May.

The manager Joe Montemurro said, "It's an amazing achievement to win the league title, and doing so in the way we did it was very pleasing.

"Man City and Chelsea have set the bar over the past three or four years and Arsenal need to be at that level."

Vivianne Miedema: The best female striker in the world?

