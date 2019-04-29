Taylor Swift, BTS and other top YouTube record-breakers

Taylor Swift has just smashed a big record with her new song ME!
She has broken the record for the most plays for a solo artist within 24 hours!
The song racked up a whopping 65.2 million views in its first full day on YouTube.
This means Taylor has knocked Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' off the top spot.
Panic At The Disco's Brendon Urie also sings on the song alongside Taylor, and her pet cats even make a cameo in the video!
But who else has been breaking streaming records online?
Most views in 24 hours - BTS x Halsey
The K-pop supergroup BTS smashed a Youtube record earlier this year with their new song 'Boy With Luv'.
The video racked up over 78 million views - to claim the title of most views within 24 hours of release.
US singer Halsey also appears on the song.
Most watched of all time - Despacito
Despacito by Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee is the most watched music video of all time on YouTube.
The video has racked up an astronomical six billion views.
Singer Ed Sheeran is in second place with his song 'Shape of You'.
Most videos with a billion views - Bieber and Sia
Justin Bieber is in the billion gang - with six of his music videos reaching over a billion views.
Pop singer Sia is one of the most successful female artists on YouTube, with more videos with a billion views than any other female artist.
Five of her songs have made it into the billion views club.