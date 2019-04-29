play
Taylor Swift, BTS and other top YouTube record-breakers

Last updated at 11:29
Taylor and BrendonTAYLOR SWIFT/TWITTER
Brendon Urie teamed up with Taylor on her new song 'ME!'

Taylor Swift has just smashed a big record with her new song ME!

She has broken the record for the most plays for a solo artist within 24 hours!

The song racked up a whopping 65.2 million views in its first full day on YouTube.

This means Taylor has knocked Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' off the top spot.

Panic At The Disco's Brendon Urie also sings on the song alongside Taylor, and her pet cats even make a cameo in the video!

But who else has been breaking streaming records online?

BTSBIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT/YOUTUBE
BTS are fast climbers

Most views in 24 hours - BTS x Halsey

The K-pop supergroup BTS smashed a Youtube record earlier this year with their new song 'Boy With Luv'.

The video racked up over 78 million views - to claim the title of most views within 24 hours of release.

US singer Halsey also appears on the song.

Daddy Yankee and Luis FonsiUniversal Music
Despacito is still top of the views

Most watched of all time - Despacito

Despacito by Luis Fonsi ft Daddy Yankee is the most watched music video of all time on YouTube.

The video has racked up an astronomical six billion views.

Singer Ed Sheeran is in second place with his song 'Shape of You'.

Justin Bieber and SiaGetty Images
Justin Bieber and Sia are titans of YouTube

Most videos with a billion views - Bieber and Sia

Justin Bieber is in the billion gang - with six of his music videos reaching over a billion views.

Pop singer Sia is one of the most successful female artists on YouTube, with more videos with a billion views than any other female artist.

Five of her songs have made it into the billion views club.

