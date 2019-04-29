PFA Player of the Year awards: Virgil van Dijk and Vivianne Miedema are named winners

Getty Images Virgil van Dijk and Vivianne Miedema are named PFA players of the year

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Vivianne Miedema, who plays for Arsenal, have been crowned Professional Footballers' Association players of the year for the 2018-19 season.

Liverpool defender Van Dijk,beat off competition from Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

Netherlands defender Van Dijk moved to Anfield in January 2018 from Southampton for £75m. He has had a successful season with Liverpool, with the Reds conceding just 20 goals from their 36 matches so far.

Getty Images Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

He said: "It's pretty difficult to put into words. I think it's the highest honour you can get as a footballer to get voted player of the year by the players you play against every week. It's special. I'm very proud and honoured to receive it."

Arsenal player Vivianne Miedema, beat Steph Houghton and Nikita Parris to the trophy.

Getty Images Vivianne Miedema helped Arsenal win the WSL title on Sunday

Also a Netherlands international - Miedema is the top scorer in the Women's Super League this season, scoring 22 goals and providing 10 assists in her 19 appearances.

In all competitions this season, she has scored 39 goals in 46 appearances.

Van Dijk and Miedema are the first players from the same country to win PFA Player of the Year awards in the same year.

Young Player of the Year

Getty Images Raheem Sterling won Young Player of the Year

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Georgia Stanway were named as young players of the year.

Sterling beat players including Manchester City team-mate Bernado Silva and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

There was also a trophy for England captain Steph Houghton, who received the PFA Special Achievement award.