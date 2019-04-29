Big Ben London marathon - and other mascot struggles

Getty Images

Wearing a big costume can be a lot of fun... that is until you get stuck, fall over or lose track of where you're going!

A London marathon runner decided to try to break a record dressed as the iconic British landmark Big Ben.

The runner wore the costume for the full 26.2 miles to raise money for charity.

All was going well, until it came to the finish line... and he got a bit stuck on the archway.

Thankfully fellow runners and attendants were able to help him cross the line.

Here are some other people who had big costume woes. The struggle is real...

The Gunnersaurus flop

Getty Images Down he goes! Arsenal's Gunnersaurus had a tumble whilst training.

Arsenal FC have a prehistoric football loving dinosaur as their club mascot.

He is known as the Gunnersaurus.

Unfortunately whilst taking part in the 'dizzy challenge' at a training session in 2015, Gunnersaurus took a bit of a tumble.

I think he might need to work on his footwork a bit...

Deflate drama

Getty Images Pachapo had an awkward moment on stage

Japanese mascot Pachapo suffered a bit of an embarrassing moment at the 2017 FINA Swimming World Cup.

During the victory ceremony on day two, the mascot began to leak air, like a balloon.

However, the deflated mascot didn't quit, and marched proudly onto the stage to celebrate with the winners!

That's the spirit Pachapo!

Left shark legacy

Getty Images Left Shark struggled to keep up

Left Shark became a global icon when he struggled to keep time with his fellow finned-friend at Katy Perry's famous Superbowl Half-time performance.

The sharks performed with Katy on her song 'Teenage Dream' to a crown of millions watching around the world.

People loved the fact that the shark was a little bit awkward and out of time, and he quickly became a meme.

Don't worry Left Shark, we think you're fin-tastic!

The station mascot stuck in the station

@Kalin_kisaragi/TWITTER Are you okay Norurun?

Japan is famous for its mascots, and this mascot in particular is called Norurun.

Norurun is the yuru kyara mascot for the Toyoko train line in Japan.

Norurun's name was chosen by the public and is a pun - "Noru" (乗る) means "to ride," while "runrun" (ルンルン) can mean "bouncy" or "euphoric.".

However the plucky mascot has a habit of getting stuck in lifts, doorways and ticket turnstiles whilst visiting the station.

Thankfully there are lots of train attendants on hand to help Norurun out!