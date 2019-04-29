Avengers: Endgame breaks world box office records

Getty Images

Avengers: Endgame has made history by making a record-breaking $1.2bn (£929m) in world ticket sales in its first week.

It has become the fastest film ever to break the $1 billion barrier, in just five days!

The movie smashed its previous record, set by Avengers: Infinity War, which drew in $640m.

In the US alone, the film took in $350 million.

Endgame is the 22nd film in the Marvel Avengers series, and stars heroes Captain Marvel, Captain America and Black Widow, as they try to defeat Thanos.

The first Avengers movie, Iron Man, came out in 2008.