Cyclone Kenneth: Tens of thousands forced to leave homes in Mozambique

A powerful cyclone has "entirely wiped out" some villages in Mozambique, according to a UN official.

Gemma Connell, the head of the regional Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said it looked from the air like areas had been "run over by a bulldozer".

Mozambique is a country on the south-east coast of Africa. The area of northern Mozambique affected is called the Cabo Delgado province, and has not seen such a storm in at least 60 years.

It comes just over a month after after Cyclone Idai killed hundreds of people across three countries, including Mozambique.

In a video posted on Twitter after flying over the affected area, Ms Connell said the OCHA would work with local authorities "to get people the supplies they need".

"The weather is still bad, it is still raining," she said. "But thankfully the winds have died down."

Heavy rain is expected to continue for several days.

Cyclone Kenneth - What happened? Kenneth made landfall on the northern province of Cabo Delgado on Thursday evening, with wind speeds of 220km/h (140mph) - equivalent to a category four hurricane. Winds eased on Friday, but France's meteorological agency said up to 800mm of rain was expected in Mozambique over the coming days - nearly double the 10-day accumulated rainfall that flooded the port city of Beira during Cyclone Idai.

How much damage has Cyclone Kenneth caused?

The UN's World Food Programme said it was working on an "emergency preparedness plan" with the Mozambican government and other humanitarian groups.

"The most difficult thing is transportation - we don't have helicopters yet," Capt Kleber Castro from a Brazilian rescue team said. "We need a lot of support."

Mozambique's National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC) said 30,000 people had been evacuated from affected areas.

But damage to power lines in parts of northern Mozambique is making communication difficult.

Almost 20,000 people are said to be taking shelter in makeshift centres, including schools and churches.

Lots of people had already been left without homes in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai.

Cyclone Idai affected more than 1.8 million people across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, leaving them with no electricity or running water.

Earlier this month Marta, 10, who lives in Mozambique got in touch with Newsround to tell us what it's been like for her since the storm hit.

Are other countries likely to be affected by Cyclone Kenneth?

In southern areas of neighbouring Tanzania, authorities have ordered schools and businesses to close.

Despite Zimbabwe being further inland, officials there said they were also putting their disaster management agencies on alert.

"Drawing lessons from Cyclone Idai we cannot take chances any more." said Department of Civil Protection director Nathan Nkomo.

Why have there been so many tropical storms?

UN weather experts say they have never seen two cyclones of such intensity hitting Mozambique in the same season before.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) also said that no previous records show a cyclone striking the region as far north as Kenneth.

It said a fact-finding mission would examine the "impact of climate change and sea-level rise on Mozambique's resilience" to extreme weather.

EPA This photo provided by Nasa shows a satellite image of cyclone Kenneth as it approaches Mozambique

Amnesty International's secretary general Kumi Naidoo said the two storms were "exactly what climate scientists warned would happen if we continue to warm our planet beyond its limits".

"There is one inescapable and burning injustice we cannot stress enough," he said, adding: "The people of Mozambique are paying the price for dangerous climate change when they have done next to nothing to cause this crisis."