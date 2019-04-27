play
This artist's wildlife journal is being shared all over social media

Last updated at 13:08
Drawing of plantsJo Brown
She draws everything from plants to animals

Check out these amazing drawings.

The artist behind these pictures is a professional illustrator called Jo Brown.

She spends a lot of her time drawing pictures of flowers and other wildlife she comes across.

Jo started this journal when she joined her love of nature with her love of art.

She told Newsround that she has been drawing ever since she learned how to hold a pencil!

A detailed drawing of a birdJo Brown
Jo uploads a lot of her journal entries on social media

Jo said:"I got an F in GCSE Biology. My teacher said I only got a grade because my drawings were good."

"I'm 40 now. Anything is achievable if you have the passion, the drive and the willingness to learn."

Jo takes a lot of pictures when she is out and about. When she is back at her studio she then spends time to draw what she's captured.

But how do you actually get this good at drawing? Here are Jo's top tips.

