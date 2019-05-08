Online safety: What's the government planning?

The UK could be one of the first places in the world to have new stricter laws to make the internet safer.

The aim is to tackle 'online harms' including cyberbullying and fake news.

The Government's plans include tougher rules for platforms which don't protect their users properly.

Online companies could be fined or even have their sites blocked if they don't follow them.

Alex Holmes is the Deputy CEO of anti-bullying charity The Diana Award - he's helped discuss the idea and explains a bit more about the plans.