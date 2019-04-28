BGT: The 'golden buzzer' kids taking over Britain's Got Talent

ITV - Syco/Thames

This year it seems Britain's Got Talent is all about the young contestants.

And it's about time, because it's been quite a while since a young person won the show!

It was back in 2012 that 17-year-old Ashley took the top prize with her dog Pudsey.

So far in this series, three of the judges have pressed their golden buzzers - with both Alesha Dixon and David Walliams backing kids.

Alesha sent singer 10-year-old Giorgia Borg from Malta through to the live semi-finals on Saturday.

She told her: "It takes a lot to really really move me, and you just floored me....You are a star. You have the best personality as well."

David was brought to tears in the first episode when he watched Flakefleet Primary School choir on stage.

They're also the current favourite to win the whole show.

ITV - Syco/Thames Flakefleet Primary School's choir is tipped to be this year's winner

(Simon's golden buzzer went to stand-up comedian Kojo Anim who's an adult...so we'll skip over him!)

Ant and Dec were so impressed by 13-year-old Ashkat Singh that they secured him a place in the live shows with their golden buzzer.

Ashkat did a pretty energetic performance which included doing the splits and pulling off some breakdance-style moves.

Head judge Simon Cowell told him: "A lot of kids are going to watch you and absolutely love what you do because you're fun, you've got great personality."

Will Amanda go for a young talent with her golden buzzer? Fingers crossed! We'd love to see a final (almost!) full of young people!

