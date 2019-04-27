London Marathon: Your good luck messages for runners

Getty Images

The London Marathon kicks off on 28 April at 09.05am with hundreds of thousands of people expected to take part.

More people than ever before have applied to be in the race this year.

A marathon is a really long race of 26.2 miles which take a lot of training and determination to complete.

Lots of people run in funny costumes to raise money for charity.

