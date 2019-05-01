Have you ever dreamed of becoming a wrestler?

Well now the WWE has opened its first wrestling school outside of the United States and it's here in the UK,

The 'Performance Center' is based in Enfield and over 30 pros signed to NXT UK will train there.

It's got two rings for the sports stars to practice their moves as well as a gym for keeping fit and a promo area to help develop their characters.

De'Graft has been to meet some of the superstars training there.