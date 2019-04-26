Cheerleading: England's junior squad win gold

TEAM ENGLAND CHEER

England's all-girl junior cheerleading squad has won gold at the World Championships.

The junior squad came first in the advanced division at the International Cheerleading Union World Championships in Orlando, Florida.

The team of girls, aged between 12-16 years, beat off some tough competition from Japan and Austria.

The win means that the team can compete in the elite division in 2020.

And now that cheerleading can apply to be an official Olympic sport - maybe we'll be seeing these girls at the Paris 2024 or Los Angeles 2028 Games.