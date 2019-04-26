play
Storm Hannah: Wind and rain on its way!

Last updated at 12:32
Storm HannahPA
Storm clouds are heading to the UK!

Strong winds and rain are on their way, as Storm Hannah hits the UK.

Named by Irish weather forecaster Met Éireann, Storm Hannah will hit the UK on Friday night bringing gales and heavy rain.

Why do storms have names?

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for the southern parts of England, Wales and Ireland.

Winds could reach up to 80mph in some parts.

People are being warned there might be delays to public transport and short-term power cuts in some parts of the UK, because of fallen trees.

The worst of the rain should clear by Saturday morning, with the afternoon slowly becoming drier and brighter.

Fortunately for London Marathon runners and supporters, there should be clear skies on Sunday.

