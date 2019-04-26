The Avengers are coming to Fortnite! Epic Games has just released a Fortnite X Avengers Endgame mash-up, where you can fight Thanos.

Players will be able to use Avengers-themed weapons, skins and gliders. On spawning, players will be assigned to Team Hero or Team Thanos.

Team Thanos will be hunting for the six infinity stones and team Hero will be trying to stop him. Like the last time he was playable, Thanos will once again have his powerful laser and ground-pound abilities.

Team Hero will be able to find weapons like Thor's Hammer, and Captain America's shield in chests around the level.

The Endgame event will be part of the v8.50 update and will run for a limited time.