play
Watch Newsround

Fortnite Endgame - The Avengers are coming!

The Avengers are coming to Fortnite! Epic Games has just released a Fortnite X Avengers Endgame mash-up, where you can fight Thanos.

Players will be able to use Avengers-themed weapons, skins and gliders. On spawning, players will be assigned to Team Hero or Team Thanos.

Team Thanos will be hunting for the six infinity stones and team Hero will be trying to stop him. Like the last time he was playable, Thanos will once again have his powerful laser and ground-pound abilities.

Team Hero will be able to find weapons like Thor's Hammer, and Captain America's shield in chests around the level.

The Endgame event will be part of the v8.50 update and will run for a limited time.

Watch more videos

Video

Fortnite Endgame - The Avengers are coming!

Video

How a video game could help save Notre Dame

Video

Mission to clear the streets of litter

Video

What does it take to become a pilot?

Video

Avengers stars answer your questions!

Video

Tips for looking after your puppies

Video

What is colourism?

Video

WATCH: The best thing you'll see today

Video

Check out this week's strangest stories

Video

What's the difference between all the dinosaur periods?

Video

Halsey and RM's secret handshake

Video

Moomintroll talks about new series

Video

Beckham 'speaks' nine languages to fight malaria

Video

Bethany's story: 'I lost my best friend when she had an allergic reaction'

Video

Girls test out cyber skills to stay safe online

Video

What can animals teach humans?

Video

Callum's story: What it's like to live with 28 allergies

Video

Have you ever heard of horse vaulting?

Video

The Vamps ride in style and answer YOUR questions

Video

Meet the Premier League poem judges

Video

What is Nowruz?

Video

Diary of a Wimpy kid author reviews your drawings

Top Stories

Storm Hannah

Storm Hannah is coming!

Taylor shown in music video

Taylor Swift's video for new song ME! is here

comments
Lightning storm

Why do storms have names?

Newsround Home