London Marathon: Costumes that could be record breaking

Guiness World Records

Would you run a marathon wearing a full rhino costume? That's what Harry from Winchester is doing to raise money for Save the Rhino.

He's set himself the challenge of breaking a Guinness World Record, for the 'fastest marathon dressed as a three-dimensional animal', which currently stands at 5 hours and 15 minutes.

Harry's costume adds an extra 10kg of weight so he's been training in a weighted vest to make sure he's ready on the day.

He's not the only person going the extra mile for this year's marathon. Here's some other London Marathon runners looking to break records, but not for speed...

Fastest person dressed as a shoe

Paul, 42, from Norwich is wearing a massive shoe costume during this year's London Marathon.

It might sound like a bit of a strange costume choice, but Paul's a shoemaker and also a highly experienced runner (he's completed 70 marathons!) so he's combining his two passions.

Hopefully he's a 'shoe-in' to break the record which currently stands at 4 hours and 14 minutes.

Fastest person dressed as a tent

Oscar, 28, from Birmingham is running this year's London Marathon with a tent over his body.

Why? Well he's raising money for a charity called the Outward Bound Trust, which helps young people get their outdoor fix and gain confidence and self-esteem.

He's going to have to be fast though! The current Guinness World Record for a competitor running in a tent is 4 hours, so we're 'tent-ative' about his chances.

Fastest person wearing a toothpaste costume

Fiona, who works as a dentist, will be running as a tooth along with her friend Katie, who's running dressed as a tube of toothpaste!

The world record for running in a tooth costume stands at 4 hours and 15 minutes, while the fastest female marathon runner dressed as a toiletry item is currently 4 hours and 54 minutes.

We'll make sure to 'check up' on them during the race.

Fastest marathon in a six-person costume

Charlie, Cey, Rob, Dave, Helen and Andy are hoping to become the fastest ever competitors to complete the marathon in a six-person costume.

They're going to be dressed as characters from the Thunderbirds, with a massive cardboard cut-out of Thunderbird 2 around them.

Surprisingly, they aren't the first people to try this. The current world record stands at 6 hours and 20 minutes.

They're been training really hard, and have even managed to fit two full dress rehearsals in before the race

'FAB' effort guys!

