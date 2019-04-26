Should your plaster match your skin colour?

Dom Apollon Dom Apollon used a dark brown plaster, or band aid as they are called in the US, for a cut on his finger

Should plasters match a person's skin colour?

That's the debate going around on social media after a black man in the US cut his finger.

Dom Apollon from Oakland, California tweeted that it had taken him 45 years to find a plaster which perfectly matched his skin tone.

His tweet has since been shared nearly 100,000 times and lots of celebrities have supported him in arguing that darker-coloured plasters are hard to come by.

John Boyega from the Star Wars franchise said: "On film sets where we get cuts a lot, make-up artists have to paint it brown to get you picture ready."

It's not the first time the tone of products has created debate among members of the black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) community.

The make-up industry

Getty Images Popstar Rihanna launched her own range of make-up in 2017

Make-up has always been a controversial subject, with a lot of people from the BAME community arguing that companies don't make products dark enough for their skin.

Popstar Rihanna launched her own range of make-up in 2017 after becoming frustrated with the lack of options for BAME women.

When it was released, it hit the news because people where queuing outside shops for hours just to get hold of it.

She followed up her make-up launch with an underwear range which was similarly inclusive for all skin tones and body shapes.

Nadia Gray Photographer Nadia Gray convinced make-up company Maybelline to sell darker foundation in the UK

In the same year, a photographer called Nadia Gray convinced make-up company Maybelline to sell darker foundation in the UK after noticing that there were only six shades of the product available in the UK compared to 12 in the US.

She told the BBC that darker make-up products were a lot more expensive. "If you are someone with darker skin, it's like you're held hostage to just buy the expensive brands," she said.

Ballet

Cira Robinson and Marie Astrid Mence

Until last year, there were no companies in the UK making ballet shoes for darker skin tones.

Traditionally ballet shoes are made in a 'nude' colour. The nude colour is peach in its appearance and is supposed to represent skin.

A company called Freed got together with the Ballet Black dance group - whose dancers are all of black and Asian descent - to come up with a ballet shoe for people with darker skin.

Speaking to the BBC, Ballet Black dancers Cira Robinson and Marie Astrid Mence said the darker ballet shoes gave them a feeling of belonging. "You have the feeling that you are part of the industry of dance," they said.

Tights and underwear

Business woman Ade Hassan launched fashion brand Nubian Skin because she was fed up with being unable to find tights or underwear to match her darker skin tone

In 2014, business woman Ade Hassan launched fashion brand Nubian Skin because she was really frustrated.

She was fed up with being unable to find tights or underwear to match her darker skin tone.

She said that the mainstream fashion brands made her feel invisible. She decided to introduce lots of products at an affordable price.

She has since gone on to sell her tights and underwear in 50 countries around the world.

In 2017, she was awarded an MBE by the Queen for her services to fashion.