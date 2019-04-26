Online safety: The Vamps' James McVey on cyber bullying

The Vamps' guitarist James McVey has been trying to help make the internet safer.

It's because pop star was cyber bullied when he was a teenager.

He's now an ambassador for the anti-bullying charity the Diana Award.

As part of his role, he met with the Government's Digital Minister to talk through plans to bring in new rules and laws to improve online safety.

He says it's important that something is done and he hopes they'll make a difference to young people going through something similar to what he experienced.