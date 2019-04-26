play
Watch Newsround

Online safety: Digital Minister grilled by young people

Making the internet safer isn't down to just one person.

But this group of young people have met one man who thinks he can help.

Jeremy Wright is the Government's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

His department has come up with some new rules and laws to improve online safety in the UK, including fining or blocking platforms which don't protect users.

All of these young people are anti-bullying ambassadors for the charity the Diana Award - it also means they run workshops on online safety.

They've been finding out more about the plans.

Watch more videos

Video

Online safety: Digital Minister grilled by young people

Video

How a video game could help save Notre Dame

Video

Mission to clear the streets of litter

Video

What does it take to become a pilot?

Video

Avengers stars answer your questions!

Video

Tips for looking after your puppies

Video

What is colourism?

Video

WATCH: The best thing you'll see today

Video

Check out this week's strangest stories

Video

What's the difference between all the dinosaur periods?

Video

Halsey and RM's secret handshake

Video

Moomintroll talks about new series

Video

Beckham 'speaks' nine languages to fight malaria

Video

Bethany's story: 'I lost my best friend when she had an allergic reaction'

Video

Girls test out cyber skills to stay safe online

Video

What can animals teach humans?

Video

Callum's story: What it's like to live with 28 allergies

Video

Have you ever heard of horse vaulting?

Video

The Vamps ride in style and answer YOUR questions

Video

Meet the Premier League poem judges

Video

What is Nowruz?

Video

Diary of a Wimpy kid author reviews your drawings

Top Stories

Children on computers

Young people grill Digital Minister over online safety plans

comments
Blue Peter

New Blue Peter presenter revealed!

montage

Who are the most influential people of 2019?

comments
Newsround Home