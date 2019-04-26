Online safety: Digital Minister grilled by young people

Making the internet safer isn't down to just one person.

But this group of young people have met one man who thinks he can help.

Jeremy Wright is the Government's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

His department has come up with some new rules and laws to improve online safety in the UK, including fining or blocking platforms which don't protect users.

All of these young people are anti-bullying ambassadors for the charity the Diana Award - it also means they run workshops on online safety.

They've been finding out more about the plans.