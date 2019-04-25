play
'It's important everyone sees themselves in books'

Newsround went to meet children's author and TV presenter Cerrie Burnell and her daughter Amelie to talk about the importance of having lots of diverse characters in books.

Both Cerrie and Amelie have found that there aren't enough children's books with characters that represent people with different heritages, families and abilities, which is what inspired Cerrie to become a writer.

"I really want every child to see themselves reflected in a book," said Cerrie

Watch the video to hear more about what they had to say.

