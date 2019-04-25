play
Watch Newsround

Entire snake found in a 1,500-year-old human POO!

Last updated at 16:21
comments
View Comments
Image of the Viperidae fang recovered during coprolite analysis.ELANOR SONDERMAN / TexasA&MUniversity
Image of the snake fang recovered from a 1,500-year-old fossilised poo

This might be the weirdest poo story you've ever heard...

Archaeologists have discovered a 1,500-year-old prehistoric poo which contains the remains of an ENTIRE snake skeleton.

The bones, scales and fang of a snake were recovered from the fossilised poo.

The researchers believe that a person ate the venomous snake potentially as part of an ancient ritual or ceremony.

CoproliteELANOR SONDERMAN / TexasA&MUniversity
Here's the fossilised poo before it was analysed

Archaeologist Elanor Sonderman found an intact fang of a rattlesnake in a coprolite in Texas, US. A coprolite is the name for a fossilised poo.

Studying fossilised poo provides a lot of information about the health of the person who did it and can indicate the types of food ancient people ate.

Sondermon studied the scales and believes the snake was eaten without being cooked because there weren't any char marks.

And the sheer number of scales suggests the animal was eaten whole!

Western Diamondback RattlesnakeGetty Images
The snake was most likely a poisonous Western diamondback rattlesnake or copperhead, both of which are common in the Lower Pecos region in Texas
map showing location of Conejo Shelterand Hinds CaveELANOR SONDERMAN / TexasA&MUniversity
Map showing the location of Conejo Shelter and Hinds Cave. The poo fossil was found in the Conejo Shelter in Texas, US

Snakes hold important symbolic status in many world cultures and are included as a feature of ancient ceremonies and rituals.

After studying the history of the cultures from the area, Sonderman believes the snake was eaten for "a distinctly ceremonial or ritualistic purpose," but can't be totally certain.

This finding is very unique. So perhaps this was a one-off snake snack, or a peculiar dare, or even a daredevil with a dangerous diet!

Analysis of this REALLY old poo also revealed that the person ate flowers and what appeared to be a small rodent without skinning or cooking!

Quite a different diet to the one you're used to!

More like this

fish fossil

66-million-year-old fossils discovered

Big lion

Prehistoric giant lion fossil found! (Er, it was in a drawer)

Moros intrepidus

Meet the dinosaur that's a tiny T-Rex

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Adelie penguins

Top ten penguin facts

A boy wears a colander on his head and sits next to cardboard boxes connected with string to look like a home made brain scanner.

How technology could help your brain talk

comments
3
TXT

TXT names its fan club and drops a new video

comments
Newsround Home