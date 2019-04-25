play
Watch Newsround

Would you visit a cat, dog or PIG café?

Last updated at 13:20
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Are these the cutest piglets you've ever seen?

You've probably been to a normal café, and maybe a cat or dog café. But what about a pig café?

This piggy hangout has just opened in Tokyo in Japan.

Customers are allowed to spend a bit of time with these cute teacup pigs while enjoying coffee and cake. The piglets are aged about two to four months, and weigh less than five kilograms.

This got us thinking about other amazing animal cafés from around the world. Check these out!

Cats

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: What's so paw-some about cat cafés?

Dogs

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: New York restaurant opens doors to dogs

Hedgehogs

hedgehogReuters

They've already got cat cafés and rabbit cafés - so it was only a matter of time before a hedgehog café opened up in Tokyo, Japan.

People there have to pay around £6 get to spend up to an hour with a hedgehog and customers have been queuing up to get in.

Hedgehogs aren't originally from Japan, so it's a rare to see them.

The owners are hoping the café will show people that hedgehogs are actually gentle, and not as spiky as they look.

More like this

Enormous snail

Eight enormous creatures that will blow your mind

Goat as a mayor.

The goat mayor and other crazy animal jobs

Pig
play
0:57

Meet the Taiwanese woman who lives with four pigs

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Adelie penguins

Top ten penguin facts

A boy wears a colander on his head and sits next to cardboard boxes connected with string to look like a home made brain scanner.

How technology could help your brain talk

comments
TXT

TXT names its fan club and drops a new video

comments
Newsround Home