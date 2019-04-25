Would you visit a cat, dog or PIG café?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Are these the cutest piglets you've ever seen?

You've probably been to a normal café, and maybe a cat or dog café. But what about a pig café?

This piggy hangout has just opened in Tokyo in Japan.

Customers are allowed to spend a bit of time with these cute teacup pigs while enjoying coffee and cake. The piglets are aged about two to four months, and weigh less than five kilograms.

This got us thinking about other amazing animal cafés from around the world. Check these out!

Cats

Cats

Dogs

Dogs

Hedgehogs

Reuters

They've already got cat cafés and rabbit cafés - so it was only a matter of time before a hedgehog café opened up in Tokyo, Japan.

People there have to pay around £6 get to spend up to an hour with a hedgehog and customers have been queuing up to get in.

Hedgehogs aren't originally from Japan, so it's a rare to see them.

The owners are hoping the café will show people that hedgehogs are actually gentle, and not as spiky as they look.