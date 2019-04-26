Blue Peter: New presenter revealed!

Richie likes pineapple on pizza, and movies, but hates spiders and stinky cheese!

Richie Driss has been announced as the brand new Blue Peter presenter.

He will be the 38th Blue Peter presenter to join the show, since it started in 1958.

Richie will be replacing Radzi Chinyanganya, who has been with the show for five and a half years.

Richie says: "To say that becoming a Blue Peter presenter is a dream come true doesn't even begin to describe it. I cannot wait to get started and follow in the footsteps of the 60 years of iconic presenters who have worn the famous Blue Peter badge before me. I am going to give it my all, no matter what the job throws at me."

Richie has already been filming his very first challenge for the show - involving singing with The Kingdom Choir in front of a live audience.

He'll join fellow presenter Lindsey Russell and new Blue Peter dog, Henry, from Thursday 16 May.

But who will he be following in the footsteps of?

Christopher Trace and Leila Williams were the first presenters on Blue Peter back in 1958

The first presenters

Christopher Trace - 16 October 1958 - 24 July 1967

Leila Williams - 16 October 1958 - 8 January 1962

Getty Images Konnie Huq and John Noakes are the longest-serving presenters on Blue Peter

The longest-serving presenters

John Noakes and Konnie Huq

30 December 1965- 26 June 1978 - John Noakes was the longest-serving presenter of all, he was 31 when he joined and 44 when he left, nearly 13 years later.

1 December 1997 - 22 January 2008 - Konnie is the longest-running female Blue Peter presenter, having presented the show for an impressive 11 years!

Yvette Fielding is the youngest presenter to host the show

The youngest presenter

Yvette Fielding

29 June 1987 - 29 June 1992

Yvette was 18 when she became a Blue Peter presenter.

She was also the first female presenter to train an official Blue Peter Dog.