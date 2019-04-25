Kpop: TXT names its fan club and drops a new MV for Cat & Dog

BIGHIT ENTERTAINMENT TXT's new fan name has some hidden meaning behind it!

BigHit's new K-pop group TXT have just revealed its new fan group name.

After choosing from suggestions made by fans, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai decided on 'YOUNG ONE'.

The name is actually quite clever because the number "0" is pronounced as "young" in Korean, so it means: "We were nothing (0), and then we became one."

"YOUNG ONE" also means "forever" in Korean.

YOUNG ONE will join other huge fandom's like, BTS' ARMY, BLACKPINK's BLINKS and EXO's EXO-L.

Tomorrow x Together also dropped its latest video for their new song Cat & Dog, which already has over five million views on YouTube.

