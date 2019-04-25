play
Watch Newsround

Kpop: TXT names its fan club and drops a new MV for Cat & Dog

Last updated at 10:38
comments
View Comments
TXTBIGHIT ENTERTAINMENT
TXT's new fan name has some hidden meaning behind it!

BigHit's new K-pop group TXT have just revealed its new fan group name.

After choosing from suggestions made by fans, Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai decided on 'YOUNG ONE'.

The name is actually quite clever because the number "0" is pronounced as "young" in Korean, so it means: "We were nothing (0), and then we became one."

"YOUNG ONE" also means "forever" in Korean.

TXTBIGHIT ENTERTAINMENT
TXT's new MV features a lot of cute cats and dogs!

YOUNG ONE will join other huge fandom's like, BTS' ARMY, BLACKPINK's BLINKS and EXO's EXO-L.

Tomorrow x Together also dropped its latest video for their new song Cat & Dog, which already has over five million views on YouTube.

What do you think of their new fan name? Let us know below!

More like this

TXT

TXT: Have BTS met their K-pop match?

BTS

K-pop: Take our quiz to see how much you know

BTS

BTS: Who are they and how did they become so successful?

Comments

Top Stories

girl-with-her-dog.

Are these the issues you care about most?

comments
1
Mosquito

Guide: Why is malaria such a big global problem?

Louis and Richard on rollercoaster

Louis Tomlinson's video is giving us all the feels

comments
1
Newsround Home