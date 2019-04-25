Louis Tomlinson helps 83-year-old with bucket list in Two of Us video

Louis Tomlinson/Vevo Louis went to meet Richard at his home in Leeds, and the two had the chance to share stories about their families

The new video for Louis Tomlinson's song Two Of Us, is probably like no music video you've ever seen before, with focus less on the music and more on Louis's new friend 83-year-old Richard.

Richard's lived an exciting life working as a taxi driver, actor, and was even in the RAF - but he's also got a bucket list of things he's always wanted to do.

Richard lost his wife Pat to Alzheimer's disease the same month Louis's mum died from leukaemia (a type of cancer), and at the beginning of the video Louis surprises Richard, and reveals he's there to help him tick some pretty epic things off his list.

Then we see the unlikely duo spend two action-packed days checking items off Richard's bucket list, including...

Taking a helicopter lesson

Louis Tomlinson/Vevo

Driving a racing car

Louis Tomlinson/Vevo

Getting a tattoo

Louis Tomlinson/Vevo

...(or rather Richard gave Louis one).

Going on a rollercoaster

Louis Tomlinson/Vevo

Performing to an arena full of people

Louis Tomlinson/Vevo

Why did Louis want to help Richard with his bucket list?

Louis explained all in social media post on Wednesday night, writing: "A month or so ago I met an amazing man called Richard. He had a few things he wanted to do so I thought I'd help him out.

"This video feels particularly relevant and powerful to me.

Richard is a classic example of a fearless man who in light of tragedy still pushes himself to live with as much laugher and happiness as possible.

"I hope you enjoy watching this video as much as I did making it. Loads of love, Louis."

Louis Tomlinson/Vevo

Hopefully it's the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

We wonder if there's anything else on Richard's bucket list left for him and Louis to tick off. We're keen to see a part 2 already!

Here's some advice from bereavement expert Jill Adams if you feel sad or upset after reading this story.