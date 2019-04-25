Exclusive: Top issues to tackle in the future revealed by Girlguiding

Getty Images Thousands of girls across the UK want to see more done in the future to make sure animals are being treated properly

Bullying, looking after animals properly and taking care of our planet are the three main issues in which thousands of young girls across the UK want to see a change in the future, according to a new survey.

Figures revealed only to Newsround by Girlguiding show that 23,158 Brownies said that bullying was the top issue where they wanted to see change in the future.

The same number said that looking after animals properly was a priority, while over 16,600 of the girls, aged seven to ten years old, said recycling, environment and the planet was the biggest problem to deal with.

Girlguiding plans to work with girls in their groups - Rainbows, Brownies and Guides - to "make this future a reality".

Minister for Women Victoria Atkins said: "I want girls today to feel empowered to be at the centre of tomorrow's issues."

Young people wanting to make a difference in the future has been in the news a lot this week, after 16-year-old Greta Thunberg spoke to members of Parliament and told they they need to do more to deal with the issue of climate change.

So we want to know what the most important issue is to you that you want to see tackled in the future. What is it and what do you think should be done about it?

Let us know in the comments below!

The Future Girl survey was based on responses from 76,000 Girlguiding members aged four to 25.