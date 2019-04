Though it may sound like something out of a horror film, 'blood rain' is not as scary as it sounds.

The red rain is a rare weather phenomenon, and gets its blood-like colour thanks to sand or dirt which is picked up from the desert by the wind.

The dust then falls in the rain when showers happen.

The Met Office says that people all over the UK will see more "blood rain" fall from the skies as a result of the record-breaking Easter weekend heatwave.