UN says 1 million species face extinction

1 million species face extinction as a result of human actions.
That's according to a draft report from the United Nations, reported by French news organisation, Agence France-Presse.
Scientists estimate that Earth is today home to a whopping eight million distinct species! A large number of them are insects.
According to the report, the pace of species loss is "tens to hundreds of times higher than it has been, on average, over the last 10 million years."
The causes of much of this species loss can be traced to human actions.
According to the report, deforestation has led to the loss of greenhouse gas-absorbing trees.
Also, pollinating insects like bees are dying and polluted waters are killing protein-rich fish and limiting clean drinking water.
Experts warn that deforestation and agriculture account for about a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions, and have caused huge damage to natural ecosystems.
If we're going to have a sustainable planet that provides services to communities around the world, we need to change this trajectory in the next ten years, just as we need to do that with climate
