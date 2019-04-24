The Sims and Moschino start a fashion collaboration

Moschino

How many hours have you spent dressing your Sims characters to look like you? Well, now you can dress like them... but you'd better start saving.

Italian designer fashion brand Moschino has launched their latest collection, taking inspiration from the 2D pixelated design from the classic 90s video game.

From t-shirts, jeans, dresses and body suits, the collection even includes the plumbob - the green floating diamonds that appear above the Sims heads. Moschino has printed this symbol on an umbrella and a bathing suit, or you can wear them as earrings.

The collection comes as The Sims prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary next year, although the clothes are not cheap and can cost several hundreds of pounds.

If that's a little out of your price range, then in-game Sims will be able to wear at least one item from the collection, a Freezer Bunny hoodie.

Moschino The Sims are collaborating with fashion label Moschino. You can wear a Freezer Bunny hoodie in the game

Other than dealing with kitchen fires, getting stuck in swimming pools, or making your Sims fall in love, one of the best things about the iconic simulation is recreating yourself in the game. So if you've ever wanted to dress like a celeb, this is one designer hoodie you can add to your virtual wardrobe.