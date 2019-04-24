Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest: Girl without hands wins competition

Cathryn Hinesley

A girl born without hands has just won a national award for her handwriting.

Ten year-old Sara, from Maryland, USA wowed the judges of the 2019 Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.

The award is given each year to students with special needs.

Sarah even figured out a method of writing on her own - to write, she grips her pencil between her arms.

Sara was born in China and adopted by a family in the US at the age of six.

She could only speak and write Mandarin when she arrived in the USA, but quickly picked up English from her older sister, Veronica.

She says: "I like the way the letters are formed, It's kind of like art."

Her mum, Cathryn, said: "We learned pretty quickly to trust her judgment and let her gauge how much she wants to do and then let her do it."

"You never really see her as having a disability because she has this can-do, I-can-tackle-anything attitude."

Sara also likes playing chess, swimming and sculpture!

