TIME 100: Who are the most influential people of 2019?

Getty Images

TIME magazine has published a list of the most influential people in 2019.

From Ninja to Ariana Grande, Greta Thurnberg to Taylor Swift, and Mo Salah, the list contains some of the biggest names.

For many people it's an honour to appear on the list, but TIME magazine likes to make it clear that the people who are nominated are recognized for the changes they've made to the world, regardless of the consequences of their actions.

Basically, if you've changed the world, for better or worse in a big way, you're on the list!

The influencers are split into five different categories, which represent their achievements: Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans.

Check out some of the top ones below...

Getty Images

Pioneers

Chrissy Teigan has made made waves in the world, as a model, a mum and massive foodie!

She's married to singer John Legend, and has two children. She presents the show 'Lip Sync Battle', and has written two cookbooks.

She is also an avid supporter of women's and immigrants' rights.

Her friend, chef Eric Ripert, said: "What I love most about Chrissy is that she's very much herself. She may be glamorous and an icon in elegance, but she's extremely approachable and warm. And above all, she's a very proud mother and a tremendously supportive wife. I admire her so much."

Getty Images

Also in the pioneers category is Ninja (AKA Tyler Blevins).

Ninja is THE most followed streamer on Twitch in the world, with over 14 million followers and almost 22 million subscribers on YouTube.

He shot to fame as a result of his Fortnite streams, quickly became an icon - his influence was a key part of building the fan base of the game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, a player for the Pittsburgh Steelers said: "Ninja was huge in building up the credibility of e-sports. At the end of the day, Ninja is an absolute legend, and someone to whom we owe a lot for making gaming what it is today."

Getty Images

Artists

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is listed in the 'artists' category.

From his career in wrestling as The Rock, to the big screen, as an actor, writer and producer, he even started his own charity caring for sick children - Dwayne has made massive waves in the world.

This is Dwayne's second time appearing on the list, with his first being in 2016.

Gal Gadot (who plays Wonderwoman) said: "He is the true embodiment of the idea that people may forget what you said, people may forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. Dwayne always makes sure people feel their best when he is around."

Getty Images

BTS are also in the artists category, and were part of TIME's 2018 Next Generation Leaders series.

The band from South Korea have been trailblazers in the music industry, breaking record after record, and spreading their messages about mental health, loss, learning to love yourself, and individualism.

As well as that, they've also spoken at a United Nations summit for the children's charity UNICEF to help empower children around the world.

Singer Halsey, who recently collaborated with the boys, said: "With positive messages of self-confidence, intricacies of philosophy hidden in their sparkly songs, true synergy and brotherhood in every step of their elaborate choreography, and countless charitable and anthropological endeavours, BTS have put their 14 best feet forward as role models to millions of adoring fans and anyone else who finds themselves drawn to BTS's undeniable allure."

Getty Images

Ariana Grande was also named in the artists category.

Ari rose to fame for her role as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon series Victorious, and then went on to become a full time singer-songwriter.

Since then she's won numerous awards, and broken lots of records for her music, as well as being one of the most followed women on Instagram.

She is also an outspoken supporter of women's and LGBTQ+ rights.

Singer-songwriter Troye Sivan wrote: "Having released not one but two critically acclaimed, record-breaking albums just a few months apart—the latter, Thank U, Next, was written in just a few weeks—Ari is breaking the rules and is a force who understands how music should work in 2019. Her love of her fans and of music guide her every move."

Getty Images

Brie Larson is another actor to make it into the artists category.

She is a well-known actress, and recently took on the role of Captain Marvel, in the Marvel Avengers series.

She is also very vocal about social and political issues, and is campaigning for equality.

Actor Tessa Thompson, who also starred in the Avengers Endgame film, said: "Brie Larson is a warrior on - and off-screen. When she's not shattering records and stereotypes as Captain Marvel in Marvel Studios' first female-led superhero movie...she's fighting fiercely for gender equality, inclusivity and an end to sexual harassment in the workplace."

Getty Images

Leaders

Climate change activist Greta Thurnberg has entered the top 100 in the leaders category.

The 16-year-old Swedish schoolgirl has campaigned and led protests around the world in order to help make people aware of climate change, and encourage governments to do something about it.

She's also one of the youngest people to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Campaigner Emma González said: "Greta Thunberg saw her power in us, and we in turn see our power in her. Fighting in her home country, Sweden, for a future free from pollution, environmental degradation and climate change, Greta is inspiring steadfast students and shaming apathetic adults."

Getty Images

President Donald Trump, also made it into the leaders section.

Before becoming the President of the United States, Donald Trump was a businessman and a TV personality.

He has made some controversial choices in power which have sparked mixed reactions from people across America.

Chris Christie, Christie, a Republican said: "Every modern U.S. President tries to influence the world. President Donald Trump has done this through opposing the NATO countries not paying their fair share, pushing China and our North American neighbours for fairer trade agreements and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear agreement."

Getty Images

Icons

Singer Taylor Swift made it into the icons category.

She started pursuing her music career at the age of 14, and since then has broken heaps of records, sold more than 50 million albums and become one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

She supports numerous children's charities, as well as being a strong supporter of LGBTQ+ and women's rights.

Fellow musician Shawn Mendes said: "Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything. It's so rare and so special. If there is one thing I want to achieve in my career and life, it's that."

Getty Images

Michelle Obama also appeared in the icons category - and this is her fourth time appearing on the list!

Michelle was was First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, and is married to Barak Obama - who used to be President before Trump.

During this time she worked as an advocate for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, physical activity and healthy eating.

She is also a trained lawyer and an author, and has campaigned to spread a message of equality around the world.

Singer Beyoncé said: "I am so grateful that my daughters and my son live in a world where Michelle Obama shines as a beacon of hope who inspires all of us to do better and to be better."

Getty Images

Lady Gaga also made it into the icons category.

She is a multi award-winning singer, who has sold over 27 million albums worldwide and broken numerous records.

Gaga has also starred in Oscar-winning movies and TV shows.

She is a very outspoken activist for LGBTQ+ and women's rights, and has her own charity which helps empower young people and prevent bullying.

Singer Celine Dion said: "Yes, she's an amazing musician, composer, performer and, as we saw in A Star Is Born, an incredible actress, but her legacy reaches well beyond show business. She will continue to inspire love and freedom around the world, for generations to come."

Getty Images

Titans

Mohamed Salah is in the titans category.

He is considered by many to be one of the best football players in the world, for his finishing, dribbling and speed.

He was born in Egypt and currently plays for Liverpool.

He actively donates to projects that help people in poverty, especially in his hometown in Nagrig, where he has helped to build a school and hospital.

TV show host John Oliver said: "Mo is an iconic figure for Egyptians, Scousers and Muslims the world over, and yet he always comes across as a humble, thoughtful, funny man who isn't taking any of this too seriously."

Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg is also in the titans category.

He is the co-founder and leader of the social media company Facebook.

At age 23 he became one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the world.

Like Michelle Obama, this is Mark's fourth time appearing on the TIME 100 list.

Businessman and friend Sean Parker said: "Mark may have changed the world more than any living person, so it's surprising how little success has changed him. He is still the slightly shy, affable person I met 15 years ago. "

Getty Images

Pat McGrath has been named in the titans category.

She is a British make-up artist who has been awarded an MBE by the Queen for her services.

Many people name her as one of the most influential make-up artists in the world.

She is famed for her unique, adventurous and innovative make-up techniques.

Supermodel Beverly Johnson said: "Pat McGrath allows us to be seen. Her makeup is not just nice makeup—her bold, beautiful colours make a statement. You usually don't get that with world-renowned makeup artists. People are afraid of stepping outside the box."