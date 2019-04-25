play
BBC Summer Social: Pixie Lott and Rak-Su join BBC family festival

Last updated at 07:25
Pixie Lott and Rak-suGetty Images

The latest acts have been announced for the BBC Summer Social.

Singer and The Voice Kids judge Pixie Lott and the 2017 Britain's Got Talent winners Rak-Su will join Busted, Max and Harvey, Nina Nesbitt and "Love me again" singer John Newman.

The festival takes place in at Croxteth Country Park in Liverpool on 3rd and 4th of August 2019.

TikTok star Holly H will be there along with loads of CBBC stars who are taking part - including Hacker T. Dog, Yasmin and Jonny from Saturday Mash Up and presenters Lauren, Karim and Rhys.

Plus there will be singing performances on the stage along with dancing acts like Mersey Girls from Britain's Got Talent, featuring Julia Carlile.

Summer social on image

The show will be broadcast live on CBBC and CBeebies.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday 28 March. You can find out more about the event here.

