Premier League: As Shane Long scores the fastest ever goal, we check out other record breakers
As Shane Long scores the speediest Premier League goal, we check out other record breakers.
Southampton striker Shane Long got himself into the record books after he scored the fastest ever goal in Premier League history. He netted against Watford in just 7.69 seconds. Long's goal came straight after Watford kicked off as he blocked a clearance before lifting the ball over Watford goalie Ben Foster. The previous record had stood for 19 years and was set by...
Getty Images
Ledley King! Back in 2000, Tottenham and England centre back Ledley King scored after just 10 seconds! That's still pretty good - and is probably faster than you can read this paragraph!
Getty Images
What about international goals? Well, that honour falls to Christian Benteke of Crystal Palace. Fifa says the Belgium striker took just 8.1 seconds to hit the fastest goal in World Cup history when he scored in a qualifying match against Gibraltar in 2016. Belgium went on to win 6-0 and Benteke scored a hat-trick!
Getty Images
But none of them beat this - the player in white here is Hong Kong's Cheung Sai Ho. He made his name with a goal for the Hong Kong youth team 2.8 seconds after the start of a match in the 1993 international youth tournament, the Gothia Cup!
Getty Images
But enough with the speedy goals - what other goal records are out there? Well, you might recognise this guy from Match of the Day. Alan Shearer is the record holder for the most Premier League goals scored - he netted 260 goals for Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle. Will anyone ever beat that?
Getty Images
What about the World Cup? Well, did you know the man with the most World Cup goals ever is a German called Miroslav Klose. He played at four World Cup finals but didn't win any trophies. However he was a legendary goal hanger and scored 16 goals whilst he was there, beating Brazil legend Ronaldo (not Cristiano, the other one) by one goal.
Getty Images
Uefa Champions League next - and you might have guessed this guy would make any list of footie record breakers. Cristiano Ronaldo has played in the Champions League for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus and he's scored 126 goals. Only one other player comes close - and you know who that is too. Yep, Lionel Messi who has 110.
Getty Images
The last shout is for 'keepers. Who has the most clean sheets in the Premier League? Answer: Petr Cech. He's kept goal for Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League and has stopped the opposition scoring any goals on a record 161 occasions.