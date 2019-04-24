play
Watch Newsround

Muppets join #DeviceFreeDinner campaign

Characters from the children's TV show Sesame Street have joined a US campaign called #DeviceFreeDinner.

The campaign is run by an organisation called Common Sense, which aims to address kids unhealthy use of mobile devices by encouraging families to ban devices at the dinner table.

A public safety announcement style advert, which will be shown on US TV, shows everyone from Big Bird and Elmo to Oscar the Grouch putting their phones and tablets.

Health experts in the UK have previously said that mobile phones should be banned from the dinner table.

Watch more videos

Video

Muppets join #DeviceFreeDinner campaign

Video

How a video game could help save Notre Dame

Video

Mission to clear the streets of litter

Video

What does it take to become a pilot?

Video

Avengers stars answer your questions!

Video

Tips for looking after your puppies

Video

What is colourism?

Video

WATCH: The best thing you'll see today

Video

Check out this week's strange stories

Video

What's the difference between all the dinosaur periods?

Video

Halsey and RM's secret handshake

Video

Moomintroll talks about new series

Video

Beckham 'speaks' nine languages to fight malaria

Video

Bethany's story: 'I lost my best friend when she had an allergic reaction'

Video

Girls test out cyber skills to stay safe online

Video

What can animals teach humans?

Video

Callum's story: What it's like to live with 28 allergies

Video

Have you ever heard of horse vaulting?

Video

The Vamps ride in style and answer YOUR questions

Video

Meet the Premier League poem judges

Video

What is Nowruz?

Video

Diary of a Wimpy kid author reviews your drawings

Top Stories

A plastic bag floats in the ocean near a diver

Plastic, plastic, everywhere!

comments
Zac Efron in a arsenal and spurs shirt

Zac Efron: Spurs or Arsenal? Pick a team!

comments
A girl next to a comic book.
play
1:26

Amy: The 14-year-old comic book creator

Newsround Home