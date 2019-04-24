Muppets join #DeviceFreeDinner campaign

Characters from the children's TV show Sesame Street have joined a US campaign called #DeviceFreeDinner.

The campaign is run by an organisation called Common Sense, which aims to address kids unhealthy use of mobile devices by encouraging families to ban devices at the dinner table.

A public safety announcement style advert, which will be shown on US TV, shows everyone from Big Bird and Elmo to Oscar the Grouch putting their phones and tablets.

Health experts in the UK have previously said that mobile phones should be banned from the dinner table.