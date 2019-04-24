play
Watch Newsround

Sesame Street: Muppets join campaign for a #DeviceFreeDinner

Last updated at 06:46
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: In the campaign video the muppets all put their phones and tablets away for dinner

Do you think phones and tablets should be allowed during family mealtimes?

Health experts in the UK have previously said that mobile phones should be banned from the dinner table.

Now characters from the children's TV show Sesame Street have joined a US campaign called #DeviceFreeDinner.

Let us know what you think in the comments below - should devices be banned at the dinner table?

The campaign is run by an organisation called Common Sense, which aims to address kids unhealthy use of mobile devices by encouraging families to ban devices at the dinner table.

A public safety announcement style advert, which will be shown on US TV, shows everyone from Big Bird and Elmo to Oscar the Grouch putting their phones and tablets in drawers, on shelves, in handbags - and in some cases, throwing them into bins and stashing them in pumpkins - before all the muppets sit down to dinner together.

But unfortunately not everyone is sticking to the rules, with the Cookie Monster happily texting away until the other muppets notice.

He seems to be confused between a 'device-free dinner' and a 'device for dinner', and eventually eats his mobile phone!

Child using phone at dinner tableGetty Images

Common Sense hopes the advert will encourage families to make the most of their time together.

They argue that says taking a break from devices is shown to have positive benefits, ranging from better nutrition and focus at home to fewer problems at school.

But it says, simply putting the phone down is not enough.

It says research has shown that devices shouldn't be at the table at all, as even the presence of a phone on the table can hurt the quality of conversations.

Let us know in the comments what you think - do you have rules at home about no phones at the table?

More like this

Cookie Monster

Cookie Monster: Check out what he has to say

Sesame Street's first homeless muppet, Lily

Sesame Street introduces the first-ever homeless Muppet

Julia

How a Muppet is helping kids understand autism

kids on phones

Screen time for children: What do you think about this advice on using devices?

Image of child crying whilst mum is on phone

Mobile phone ban: How one restaurant is trying to encourage families to talk

Comments

Top Stories

A plastic bag floats in the ocean near a diver

Plastic, plastic, everywhere!

comments
1
Zac Efron in a arsenal and spurs shirt

Zac Efron: Spurs or Arsenal? Pick a team!

comments
3
A girl next to a comic book.
play
1:26

Amy: The 14-year-old comic book creator

Newsround Home