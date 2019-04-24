Sesame Street: Muppets join campaign for a #DeviceFreeDinner

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: In the campaign video the muppets all put their phones and tablets away for dinner

Do you think phones and tablets should be allowed during family mealtimes?

Health experts in the UK have previously said that mobile phones should be banned from the dinner table.

Now characters from the children's TV show Sesame Street have joined a US campaign called #DeviceFreeDinner.

Let us know what you think in the comments below - should devices be banned at the dinner table?

The campaign is run by an organisation called Common Sense, which aims to address kids unhealthy use of mobile devices by encouraging families to ban devices at the dinner table.

A public safety announcement style advert, which will be shown on US TV, shows everyone from Big Bird and Elmo to Oscar the Grouch putting their phones and tablets in drawers, on shelves, in handbags - and in some cases, throwing them into bins and stashing them in pumpkins - before all the muppets sit down to dinner together.

But unfortunately not everyone is sticking to the rules, with the Cookie Monster happily texting away until the other muppets notice.

He seems to be confused between a 'device-free dinner' and a 'device for dinner', and eventually eats his mobile phone!

Getty Images

Common Sense hopes the advert will encourage families to make the most of their time together.

They argue that says taking a break from devices is shown to have positive benefits, ranging from better nutrition and focus at home to fewer problems at school.

But it says, simply putting the phone down is not enough.

It says research has shown that devices shouldn't be at the table at all, as even the presence of a phone on the table can hurt the quality of conversations.

Let us know in the comments what you think - do you have rules at home about no phones at the table?