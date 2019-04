"It doesn't matter that you're young. If you have a love of it then keep working on it." Amy has been creating comics since she was 8 and she tells us how she got into it.

She began publishing her comic books when she was 11.

Amy had the honour of presenting one of her comics to Nicola Sturgeon, a famous politician from Scotland.

She thinks that anyone can write comics and it doesn't matter how old you are.