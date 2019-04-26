Online safety: Young people grill Digital Minister over online safety plans

Getty Images

The internet can be great.

It's useful for doing your homework, staying in touch with friends as well as watching cat videos on repeat.

But it's not always the nicest place to be.

The Government is now planning on bringing in new laws and rules which should make the internet a safer place.

In fact, it hopes they should make the UK "the safest place in the world to be online".

They want to tackle 'online harms' including fake news and cyber bullying.

The main idea is to have a team called a regulator which will set out rules that tech companies have to follow.

If they don't, they can be fined or the site could even be blocked.

Jeremy Wright is the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport - that long title means he's in charge of the department which can come up with any rules or laws for the internet.

Newsround joined a group of young people, who are all anti-bullying ambassadors for the charity The Diana Award, to ask him some important questions about the plans.

The Vamps guitarist James McVey is also an ambassador for the charity and spoke to the minister about the plans.

He experienced abuse online when he was a teenager and says it can be really tough.