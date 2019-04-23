Donald Trump: What do we know about his state visit to the UK?

Getty Images

US President Donald Trump could make a state visit to the UK in June.

Buckingham Palace is expected to make the announcement today but it's been a long time in the planning.

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, first invited him for the state visit on behalf of the Queen back in 2017.

It is quite controversial as when the idea was first suggested, over 1.8 million people signed a petition calling for it not to go ahead.

It won't be his first visit to the UK and there were demonstrations when the US President visited the UK last July.

Protestors took to the streets and in London there was a big balloon showing Donald Trump as a baby.

Getty Images A six-metre high balloon showing Trump as a baby was flown in Parliament Square during Trump's visit last July

What is a state visit?

A state visit is when foreign leaders, including monarchs, presidents or prime ministers, are invited to visit the Queen who is the UK's head of state.

These are grand occasions which aim to strengthen relationships between countries.

The Queen acts as the official host during the trip and she usually welcomes one or two heads of state a year.

She has hosted 109 state visits since becoming monarch in 1952.

Guests usually stay at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

Imagine spending the night in one of those!

PA The Queen welcomed President Barack Obama to Buckingham Palace in 2011

What will Donald Trump do when he visits?

Whilst we don't know exactly what Donald Trump's visit will involve, there are some traditional elements to a state visit.

Usually the Queen and other members of the royal family greet the visitors with a ceremonial welcome.

This takes place on Horse Guards Parade and involves a carriage procession escorted by mounted soldiers.

There are also gun salutes fired from Green Park and the Tower of London.

Getty Images In 2015, President Xi Jinping of China had a state visit, including a visit to Buckingham Palace

There is also normally a State Banquet which is a very grand formal occasion held in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace.

Around 150 guests are invited with the Queen making a speech and proposing a toast to the visiting Head of State.

The visit then also includes a meeting with the prime minister, government ministers and leaders of the main political parties.