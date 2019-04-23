play
Avengers Endgame: Will Natalie Portman play Jane Foster in the Marvel blockbuster?

Last updated at 06:35
natalie portman at the avengers endgame premierGetty Images

There's a lot of chat going around about whether Natalie Portman is in the next big Marvel blockbuster.

The star, one of the biggest female actresses in Hollywood, appeared at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles, California.

It's the first time that reviewers got a peek at the biggest film of spring.

Loads of stars were there including Robert Downey Jr. who plays Iron Man; Josh Brolin who plays the villain Thanos; Mark Ruffalo who is Hulk; and Tessa Thompson who plays Valkyrie.

But the appearance of Natalie Portman really got tongues wagging.

The stars of Avengers Endgame gathered for the World PremiereGetty Images
The stars of Avengers: Endgame gathered for the World Premiere

The actress was in some of the very first Marvel films, Thor and Thor: The Dark World, but she never appeared in any of the crossover Avengers films.

She played genius scientist Jane Foster who is an astrophysicist. She gathers a team of scientists in the desert to try to work out why visitors from Asgard - like Thor and Loki - are coming to Earth.

She also has a relationship with Thor, although in the last film, Thor: Ragnarok, we're told that she dumped the god of Thunder - ouch.

Will Jane Foster be in Avengers: Endgame?

Natalie Portman played scientist Jane FosterMarvel/Disney
Natalie Portman played scientist Jane Foster

Well, we don't know - the rumours were she had a falling out with Marvel when a female director she wanted to work with left the Thor films, but who knows maybe she'll be in Avengers: Endgame for a final goodbye.

