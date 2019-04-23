Avengers Endgame: Will Natalie Portman play Jane Foster in the Marvel blockbuster?

Getty Images

There's a lot of chat going around about whether Natalie Portman is in the next big Marvel blockbuster.

The star, one of the biggest female actresses in Hollywood, appeared at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles, California.

It's the first time that reviewers got a peek at the biggest film of spring.

Loads of stars were there including Robert Downey Jr. who plays Iron Man; Josh Brolin who plays the villain Thanos; Mark Ruffalo who is Hulk; and Tessa Thompson who plays Valkyrie.

But the appearance of Natalie Portman really got tongues wagging.

Getty Images The stars of Avengers: Endgame gathered for the World Premiere

The actress was in some of the very first Marvel films, Thor and Thor: The Dark World, but she never appeared in any of the crossover Avengers films.

She played genius scientist Jane Foster who is an astrophysicist. She gathers a team of scientists in the desert to try to work out why visitors from Asgard - like Thor and Loki - are coming to Earth.

She also has a relationship with Thor, although in the last film, Thor: Ragnarok, we're told that she dumped the god of Thunder - ouch.

Will Jane Foster be in Avengers: Endgame?

Marvel/Disney Natalie Portman played scientist Jane Foster

Well, we don't know - the rumours were she had a falling out with Marvel when a female director she wanted to work with left the Thor films, but who knows maybe she'll be in Avengers: Endgame for a final goodbye.