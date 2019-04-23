Raheem Sterling: Manchester City and England star calls for tougher punishments for racism in football

Getty Images

Raheem Sterling wants "harsh" punishments for football fans who are racist.

This isn't the first time the England and Manchester City player has spoken out about the issue.

He's one of a number of professional players and clubs who've now signed a manifesto which includes ideas for tackling abuse in the sport, for example players not being punished for walking off.

In an interview with The Times newspaper Sterling said: "the racism problem in football is so bad, runs so deep and is nowhere near being sorted."

He said being racially abused has made him feel "really angry" and "massively disappointed" so he wants there to be more to stop the abuse that players and football staff get.

What does Raheem want to happen?

He doesn't think fines for clubs where racist chanting happens is going far enough.

He wants clubs to be forced play three games behind closed doors and lose nine points for racist abuse: "It sounds harsh but which fan will risk racist behaviour if it might relegate their team or ruin their title bid?"

Sterling also wants to see more Black, Asian or Minority Ethnic (BAME) people in charge of clubs and governing bodies.

It's after players in England and Wales came off social media for 24 hours on Friday.

The protest was organised by the Professional Footballers' Association calling for "stronger action to be taken by social networks and footballing authorities in response to racist abuse both on and off the pitch".