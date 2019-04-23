play
Watch Newsround

Prince Louis celebrates first birthday

Last updated at 05:25
comments
View Comments
Prince Louis smilingDuchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge took these pictures to celebrate Louis' birthday

Happy birthday to Prince Louis who is one year old today!

The Prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, was born to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on 23 April 2018.

He is their third child after siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated by taking pictures of her youngest child.

Do you have any messages for Prince Louis?

Let us know in the comments.

Prince Louis on the left and Prince George on the rightDuchess of Cambridge / Getty Images
You might need a double-take for this, because Prince Louis looks like a twin of his older brother Prince George
Prince Louis smilingDuchess of Cambridge
Prince Louis is all smiles for his birthday
Duchess of Cambridge with newborn Prince LouisGetty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge first introduced Prince Louis to the public on his birthday last year

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

More like this

harry and meghan

Royal baby: Everything we know about when Meghan and Harry's baby is due

George and Charlotte

Royal Family: What are some of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's favourite snacks?

PLACEHOLDER
image

Photos of the christening of Prince Louis - cute!

Comments

Top Stories

St George

St George's Day: Who was England's patron saint?

Composite image of Will Smith and Richard Williams

What is colourism?

comments
Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg: Activist will give speech in House of Commons

comments
Newsround Home