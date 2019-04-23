Prince Louis celebrates first birthday

Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge took these pictures to celebrate Louis' birthday
Happy birthday to Prince Louis who is one year old today!
The Prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, was born to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on 23 April 2018.
He is their third child after siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated by taking pictures of her youngest child.
Duchess of Cambridge / Getty Images
You might need a double-take for this, because Prince Louis looks like a twin of his older brother Prince George
Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Louis is all smiles for his birthday
Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge first introduced Prince Louis to the public on his birthday last year
