Prince Louis celebrates first birthday

Duchess of Cambridge The Duchess of Cambridge took these pictures to celebrate Louis' birthday

Happy birthday to Prince Louis who is one year old today!

The Prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, was born to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on 23 April 2018.

He is their third child after siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated by taking pictures of her youngest child.

Duchess of Cambridge / Getty Images You might need a double-take for this, because Prince Louis looks like a twin of his older brother Prince George

Duchess of Cambridge Prince Louis is all smiles for his birthday

Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge first introduced Prince Louis to the public on his birthday last year

