That's what nine-year-old Lucy from Tring wants to know. It's certainly a big question!

Thankfully Lecturer Robin Beck from the University of Salford has managed to squeeze 150 million years of history into 2 minutes.

So what are the differences between the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods?

Check out other dinosaur-related Big Questions too: Can we bring dinosaurs back? and What was the first dinosaur?.