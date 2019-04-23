Greta Thunberg: Activist to give speech in House of Commons

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Swedish activist, Greta Thunberg, is due to meet with UK leaders to discuss the future of climate change.

Invitees include Prime Minister Theresa May, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas.

Greta is also expected to give a speech at the House of Commons.

At 16-years-old, Greta is also one of the youngest people to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

How did Greta Thunberg become famous?

Getty Images

Her controversial school strikes - where Greta leaves school on Fridays to protest outside Sweden's parliament - attracted worldwide attention.

The idea was to encourage world leaders to prioritise climate change.

Her strikes have inspired hundreds of thousands of students across the world to also strike to bring climate change to their leaders' attention.

Getty Images Greta Thunberg and Prime Minister Theresa May have not always seen eye-to-eye

However, some, including Prime Minister Theresa May have said that the strikes are wasting valuable lesson time and causing disruption.

Earlier this year, the prime minister's official spokesperson said "That time is crucial for young people precisely so that they can develop into the top scientists, engineers and advocates that we need to help tackle this problem."

Greta took to Twitter to challenge the prime minister.

British PM says that the children on school strike are "wasting lesson time". That may well be the case. But then again, political leaders have wasted 30 yrs of inaction. And Greta Thunberg , on Twitter

Getty Images Greta speaking at an Extinction Rebellion event on Easter Sunday

Earlier this week, Greta joined the climate change protesters - Extinction Rebellion - who have been demonstrating in London since 15 April.

In a speech to a crowd of Extinction Rebellion demonstrators, she encouraged the group to continue their efforts.

Her speeches have been inspirational to many, but there are people who believe that Extinction Rebellion are doing more harm than good.

Due to the number of people protesting and the location of the protests - extra police have been called from surrounding counties and cities like Greater Manchester to keep those areas safe.

But others claim that the protests are peaceful, and are about bringing attention to an important issue.