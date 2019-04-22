Earth Day: How green are you?

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Monday 22 April marks the 49th annual Earth Day!

Billions of people all over the world gather to celebrate the world and encourage more understanding about the environment and climate change.

We want to know how green you are on this Earth Day!

Take our quiz and find out whether you're an eco-warrior or just a worry for the environment...

Getty Images Children in India participate in an Earth Day protest

What is Earth Day?

Earth Day is a yearly event held on 22 April.

It celebrates life on the planet, but also encourages people to be greener through protests, demonstrations and big clean ups in the communities.

People from all over the world come together to take part in Earth Day.

Check out our gallery of pictures from previous Earth Days.

Getty Images 1970: The first Earth Day ever! A woman wears a pin that reads 'Save your Earth, you can't get off."

Getty Images 1970: Earth Day protests in New York

Getty Images 1970: New York - girls form the 'Sweeper's Brigade' to help clean up the city

Getty Images 1990: Girls help clean up their community in Los Angeles as part of Earth Day

Google 1993: An inflatable whale sits near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as part of Earth Day celebrations

Getty Images 2001: Kids encourage the world to use solar technology in this awesome group display in Los Angeles

Getty Images 2007: Protesters in Pakistan call for more awareness of recycling in waste on Earth Day

Getty Images 2008: Protesters in London demanding more renewable, green energy over coal

Getty Images 2014: Students in India paint their faces green and white with environmental slogans