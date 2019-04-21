Sri Lanka attacks: Hundreds hurt and many killed in a series of explosions across the country

Getty Images Sri Lanka's fire service outside of the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.

On Sunday 21 April, churches and hotels were targeted by terrorists in the country of Sri Lanka.

At least 200 people have been killed in a series of explosions, and hundreds more have been injured.

Multiple attacks on churches in the capital city of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa happened on Easter Sunday - an important religious day for Christians in Sri Lanka.

The Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels were also hit - all these hotels are located in Colombo.

What to do if you're upset by the news If you are upset or worried by this story, remember you can speak to an adult you trust about the way you're feeling. You can also find out more about what to do if you're upset by the news here. Advice if you're upset by the news

Emergency services are at the scenes helping people caught up in the explosions.

A curfew has also been put in place to protect people and try to stop anyone else getting hurt.

This means that Sri Lankans have been told to stay inside their homes and safe areas until the state of emergency is over.

It is not yet known who carried out the attacks, but police have arrested people thought to be connected with the bombings.

Many people are on hand to help those who have been injured.

Getty Images Ambulances arrive at one of the targeted churches to help the victims of the attack.

Sri Lanka is a majority Buddhist country, but a small minority - approximately 7% of the population - are Christian.

Hundreds of people have gathered at blood banks to donate blood to hospitals treating those who have been wounded.

So many people have come to donate that the banks have been forced to turn them away.

Leaders of India and Pakistan have condemned the attacks.

Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Tweet from Chowkidar Narendra Modi , Prime Minister of India

Strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday resulting in precious lives lost & hundreds injured. My profound condolences go to our Sri Lankan brethren. Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka in their hour of grief. Tweet from Imran Kahn , Prime Minister of Pakistan