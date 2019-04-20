BTS: Album breaks record to take number one UK album chart spot

Getty Images

Brace yourselves, BTS fans - we have some big news.

Together Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have secured a number one in the UK album charts for their album Map of the Soul: Persona.

The album has been a massive hit with fans since it launched earlier this month.

Now the band are the first Korean artists to reach a number one album spot in the UK!

But that's not all...

Check out these records won by Boy with Luv

The Bangtan Boys have also been smashing records with their new hit single, Boy with Luv.

According to the Guinness World Records - since the YouTube video for Boy with Luv was released - it achieved the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours!

Not to mention it has been the most viewed YouTube music video and K-pop group music video in 24 hours, too.

The band will be coming to Wembley Arena in London later in the year as part of their tour for their new album.

What do you think of what the boys have achieved?

Why do you think they are so popular?

We want to know what you think - make sure to comment below and tell us your thoughts.