A new animated series about the Moomins is coming,

The Moomins are characters from a series of books by author Tove Jansson.

The first Moomin book was published in 1945, and they follow the adventures of the Moomin family and their friends.

In the new TV series voice actor Taron Egerton plays the main character Moomintroll.

He caught up with us to tell us what it was like playing the character.

Moomin Valley is on at 5.30 on Sky One on the 19 April.